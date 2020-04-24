Vet Clinic; Apr20

New resources for military veterans.
- As virus spreads, VA gets set to back up taxed US hospitals
www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/03/19/as-virus-spreads-va-gets-set-to-back-up-taxed-us-hospitals/
- “Pay for Success” helps Veterans with PTSD find and keep meaningful jobs
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/71991/pay-success-program-helps-veterans-ptsd-find-keep-meaningful-jobs/
- Creative writing program helps Veterans with PTSD
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72589/creative-writing-program-helps-veterans-ptsd/
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is helping Veterans with chronic pain
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72297/cognitive-behavioral-therapy-helping-veterans-chronic-pain/
- What a combat veteran taught me about handling stress
www.militarytimes.com/opinion/commentary/2020/01/09/what-a-combat-veteran-taught-me-about-handling-stress/
- VFW unveils new social media campaign to highlight continued service of military veterans
www.militarytimes.com/education-transition/2020/02/25/vfw-unveils-new-social-media-campaign-to-highlight-continued-service-of-military-veterans/
- New subsidy helps formerly homeless Veterans afford housing in high rent areas
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/71790/new-subsidy-helps-formerly-homeless-veterans-afford-housing-high-rent-areas/
- Veteran News Network: Television for Veterans, by Veterans
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/71792/veteran-news-network-television-for-veterans-by-veterans/
- Comcast offering 2 months of free internet to low-income veterans in response to COVID-19
www.militarytimes.com/off-duty/military-culture/2020/03/19/comcast-offers-2-months-of-free-internet-to-low-income-veterans-in-response-to-covid-19/
- Veterans can search free resources through Code of Support’s PATRIOTlink
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/71957/free-resources-code-support-partiotlink/
