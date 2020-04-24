Steilacoom High School Earns Spot on U.S News & World Report 2020 Best High School List

U.S. News and World Report recently named Steilacoom High School to their “Best High School 2020” list. The school also received this honor in 2019. Steilacoom High School is ranked 72nd out of 674 traditional high schools in Washington state.

High schools around the national were ranked on six indicators of school quality. The ranking indicators included College Readiness Index, College Curriculum Breadth Index, Math and Reading Proficiency, Math and Reading Performance, and Graduation Rate.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.