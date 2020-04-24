Recycling Center reopens at University Place Refuse and Recycling

Submitted by University Place Refuse and Recycling.

The recycling center located at University Place Refuse and Recycling (2815 Rochester St W in University Place) reopened Thursday morning.

While the office remains closed (which means no garbage, yard waste, wood, concrete, or appliance dropoff), the recycling center will be enforcing social distancing measures and allowing two vehicles at a time to get rid of their excess recycling.

We ask that all recyclers stay TO THE RIGHT when coming through the gate and be patient.

The recycling center is open from 6a-4:30p M-F, and 6a-1:30p on Saturday.