Lakewood seeking CDBG Streetlight Project bids

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and not later, and will then be opened and results posted in accordance with RCW 39.04.155.

This contract provides for the construction of:

Electrical improvements within the right-of-way at various locations within the City of Lakewood. Work includes but is not limited to: installation of new street lights, and all other necessary work to complete the project as specified and shown in the Contract Documents.

Plans, specifications, and addenda will be delivered via e-mail for all bidders. Informational copies of any available maps, plans, and specifications are on file for inspection in the office of the Lakewood Public Works Director (253) 983-7729.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Construction Experience form is included in the Contract Provisions.

All bids shall be submitted on the prescribed Bid Forms and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents, and said bids shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of cash, cashier’s check, certified check, postal money order, or a surety bond to the City of Lakewood in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Faxed bids and/or surety bonds will not be accepted.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the outside clearly marked with the bid opening date and time, the project name and number as it appears in this advertisement and the name and address of the bidder. Bids shall be addressed to the Public Works Director, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027.

This project is a federally funded project with U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Community Development Block Grant Funds, and is subject to Title 24, CFR 570 of the U. S. Code of Federal Regulations.

Minority and women owned businesses shall be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation, shall not be discriminated against on the grounds of sex, race, color, age, national origin or disability in consideration of an award of any contract or subcontract. Further, all bidders are encouraged to solicit and consider minority and women owned businesses as potential subcontractors and material suppliers for this project.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to waive informalities in the bidding, accept a proposal of the lowest responsible bidder, reject any or all bids, republish the call for bids, revise or cancel the work, or require the work to be done in another way if the best interest of the City is served.