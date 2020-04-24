Kids Drawing Contest Now Open

Calling all artists! West Pierce Fire & Rescue knows how much students are missing art class and wants to help. In cooperation with West Pierce C.A.R.E.S., a drawing contest for students who wish to share their best fire department drawing is now accepting submissions.

The rules are simple:

Kids ages 4-12 who live or attend school within Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom are eligible.

Draw your best fire department picture. This could be a fire engine, firefighters, a fire station or anything you’d like!

Any art supplies may be used: crayons, pencils, paint, etc.

Have a grown up take a photo of your artwork and email it to: communications@westpierce.org by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 . Please include the child’s first name, school they attend and age in the email.

Three total winners will be chosen and will each receive a $50 MOD Pizza gift card. One winner will be chosen from each age group (4-6, 7-9, 10-12 years).

Prizes are provided by West Pierce C.A.R.E.S, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. No taxpayer dollars are used for this contest.