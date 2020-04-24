Help the Hungry

Amid all the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, local organizations continue to support those in our community who are most in need. This includes the Families Unlimited Network, which serves as U.P.’s community food bank.

Located at 2610 Sunset Dr. W. (just north of U.P. Presbyterian Church), Families Unlimited continues to serve residents of University Place and Tacoma through its food bank. Food Bank Manager Steve King says his team is preparing food three times a week for approximately 1,800 individuals and distributing 28,000 pounds of food per month.

“We are extremely grateful for all of our partners who continue to volunteer in our food bank as well as those organizations who keep our shelves full,” he said. But he also says they continue to need more help. Specifically:

Donations: Peanut butter, cereal, tuna, canned chicken, pasta sauce, spaghetti noodles, chili, canned meats, ready-to-eat soups, canned fruit, sugar, flour and macaroni and cheese. Also non-food items such as paper grocery bags, shampoo, soap, toothbrush/toothpaste, laundry and dish soap, hand sanitizer, pads/tampons. These items can be donated during their operating hours Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 24/7 via their on-site drop box. Perishable donations such as fresh produce or dairy items should be donated Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monetary Support: Via their website or choose Families Unlimited Network as your recipient on the smile.amazon.com site.

Families Unlimited distributes food on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For additional information, please call 253.460.3134 during their office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.