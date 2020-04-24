25 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 24

April 24 we confirmed 25 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is now 1,287 cases. We are reporting the 3 new deaths below. Our total is now 47 deaths.

Tacoma man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

Southwest Pierce County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Check out the improved map on our page. Now, you can see cases in your neighborhood (by census tract). You can still see cases and deaths by geographic area on the page, too.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.