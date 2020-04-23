Utility work at S. 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way

In Hilltop, the contractor will start installing a sewer line at S. 10th St. and MLK Jr. Way. This work is expected to take 2-3 weeks. In addition, crews continue the track installation process on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to Earnest Brazill Street. Vault installation will continue north on MLK Jr. Way to S. 9th St.

In the Stadium District, crews continue to install track and curb, gutter and sidewalks on N. 1st Street. The contractor is potholing and installing underground electrical vaults as the first step of track installation on Division Avenue. Crews are installing signals and lighting at I Street. On Stadium Way, crews continue to work at the traction power substation and on the 4th Street Station.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their well-being while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 10th Street, Earnest Brazill St., S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of April 20

Where

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 10th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 14th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 13th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Earnest Brazill St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.