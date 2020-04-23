Support Our U.P. Businesses

During this unprecedented time, all U.P. residents are encouraged to support local businesses that are still open during the COVID-19 crisis. One of those includes Lefty’s Burger Shack at 8317 27th St. W.

This South Sound favorite offers handmade burgers and shakes, as well as its signature frings and pickle chips. Lefty’s continues to stay open for to-go orders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Please consider picking up lunch or dinner to go and show your appreciation for them—and all of our other local businesses that are counting on our support now and when this crisis is over.