Quarantine Cruise Night II set for Friday, April 24

Got Cabin Fever?

Gather your fellow house mates and hop in your car for a leisurely drive and takeout dinner for Lakewood’s Quarantine Cruise on Friday, April 24 (6-8 pm)!

Make sure to practice social distancing by cruising with your household members only and stay inside your vehicles.

No specific route to drive. Just choose your favorite, scenic route. Maybe you’ll see some familiar faces to wave to from a safe distance!

Honk and wave at friends and fellow quarantiners in their cool cars!

Please be courteous, and enjoy your tunes loud enough for the occupants inside – not outside – of your vehicle.

Support Our Local Restaurants – Win a $100 VISA Gift Card compliments of Weinand & Associates, CPAs!

How to Win:

“Like” the Lakewood Chamber’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber.

Visit any of the following restaurants listed below on Quarantine Cruise Night, order a to-go or curbside pick-up meal, post a picture of your receipt on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

We’ll select a random winner on April 27th. Winner will be notified on our Facebook Page!

Participating Chamber Member Restaurants:

Best Burgers of Lakewood

Black Bear Diner

Bruno’s Lakewood (open till 7:00)

Carr’s Restaurant & Catering

Casa Mia of Lakewood

Famous Dave’s BBQ (across I-5 on 72nd St)

Go Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings