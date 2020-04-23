In praise of essential workers

Submitted by Aaron Arkin.

My adventure the other day was going to Trader Joe’s. When I got to the check-out they asked if I had gotten everything I wanted. I said, “mostly.” So they said it sounded as though I hadn’t gotten everything I wanted.

I told them I wanted horseradish and I found out they didn’t carry it. Check-out lady told me they used to carry it and it was very good. So, I asked, “did the horse die?” When she stopped laughing she told me I had made her day. Little jokes are better than the trite, “thank you for your service.”

I’m going to work on my lawn mower later today: the blade needs sharpening. I’m not going to thank it for its service.