Chloe Clark Elementary School Receives State Recognition

Chloe Clark Elementary School has received recognition from The State Board of Education (SBE), the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee (EOGOAC), and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

The program is called the “Washington School Recognition Program,” (formerly the Washington Achievement Awards) and occurs annually. Based on the Washington School Improvement Framework, schools are recognized for work around equitably closing gaps, growth, and achievement. The framework considers multiple measures, including growth, achievement, and student success indicators like attendance and completion of dual credit coursework. Chloe Clark Elementary School was recognized in the category of growth for students who qualify for the free and reduced price lunch program.

