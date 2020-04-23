27 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 23

Today we confirmed 27 new cases in Pierce County and reassigned 1 case to another county. Our total is now 1,262 cases. We are reporting the 4 new deaths below. Our total is now 44 deaths.

Puyallup man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

Central Pierce County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Lakewood man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Spanaway man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Check out the improved map on our page. Now, you can see cases in your neighborhood (by census tract). You can still see cases and deaths by geographic area on the page, too.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.