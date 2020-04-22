Kids and teenagers – your design could be on thousands of library cards

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Kids and teenagers while you are Staying Home, Staying Healthy, and Staying Studying, have some fun and show your creativity by designing a Pierce County Library System library card. This is a student’s chance to design a library card that will be in the hands and wallets of thousands of Pierce County residents.

Submit designs in the Pierce County Library’s free design contest now through Friday, May 29.

“We love the creative and unique ways kids in our community see the Library,” said the Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “We issue about 60,000 new cards every year, and student-designed cards are always crowd-pleasers. We look forward to showcasing the student talent on thousands of library cards.”

Children between the ages of 5-11 and teenagers between the ages of 12-18 living or attending school in Pierce County are eligible to enter. Students may complete an entry form at cardcontest.pcls.us. For the contest, artists must submit entry forms with their library card design online at cardcontest.pcls.us or by mail to Library Card Contest, Pierce County Library System, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446-2215.

Art must be original and not published elsewhere. Submitted art becomes the property of Pierce County Library. The Library will retain all submissions. The artist’s name will appear along with the artwork on the printed card, which will be available throughout Pierce County.

Professional artists will review entries and select finalists for the two age categories. The public will select the winners from the finalists by voting online later this year.

The child- and teen-designed library cards will be available for free, in addition to other designs the Library offers. The student-designed cards are expected to be available later this year.

A Pierce County Library card offers access to 1.1 million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials for learning and enjoyment at www.piercecountylibrary.org.