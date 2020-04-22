Cultural Connections: Remote Learning and Program Opportunities with the Tacoma Museum District

You can’t visit a museum right now, but Tacoma’s Museum District’s cultural organizations are undaunted by closed doors. They’ve pivoted to offer a bevy of opportunities for cultural enjoyment, education and even community connection during the stay home-stay healthy protocol. If you’re eager to supplement social studies for kids learning at home, learn about art and artists as a family, explore the depths of the Puget Sound, find playtime ideas and even wish upon a car, it’s as easy as linking into the websites of these world-class museums.

Tacoma Art Museum

Having closed our doors in mid-March, TAM increased our mission-focused work in the digital space. TAM at Home provides hands-on art making activities for families related to pieces in TAM’s collection. Additionally, people can view 70% of TAM’s permanent collection through eMuseum. Everyone is invited to spend time looking at collections created by museum curators and create your own digital exhibition with the objects. Deep dives into individual artworks, as well as, posts of community artwork based on TAM’s collection #insipiredbytam can be found on TAM’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

Resources can be found at: www.tacomaartmuseum.org/tam-at-home

Washington State History Museum

Washington State History Museum is encouraging connection and learning through creative remote engagement opportunities for all ages. Washingtonians are invited to share your COVID-19 experiences and contribute digital content for the museum’s collections, documenting this significant historic event in real time. You’re also invited to download the museum’s new free app to remotely explore exhibitions, dive into History Lessons To Go for all grade levels, and try out coordinated activity sheets that can be used hand-in-hand with the app. Interviews with historians and writers are at your fingertips with the Columbia Conversations history podcast, and readers can peruse the COLUMBIA magazine archives on the museum’s website for more fascinating articles about Northwest history. The History At Home page on the museum’s website provides downloadable history coloring pages and curriculum for multiple age groups.

The Historical Society is on the cusp of launching the Washington Stay Home Society, a series of uplifting public programs that bring us together while apart. Participants can follow along to make historic cocktails while learning the history of spirits in Washington, join in a History Lab activity at home, get crafty with a collage-as-storytelling session, and more. Stay tuned for the launch!

Resources can be found at: www.WashingtonHistory.org/HistoryAtHome

Foss Waterway Seaport

Foss Waterway Seaport is offering daily virtual programming for all ages. From preschool Super Seastar classes to up-close and personal in a whale skeleton to live Seaport Stories with local influencers.

Resources can be found at: fosswaterwayseaport.org/explore-virtual-education-programs/

Greentrike

Greentrike, home of the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, is facilitating a day camp for preschool aged children of first responders, health care professionals, and frontline essential workers. Digitally, Greentrike has created online playful resources for families with young children. This includes video storytimes, sing-alongs, and circletimes that are designed to encourage play and joy for children birth – 8 years old.

Resources can be found at: www.playtacoma.org/play-at-home

Museum of Glass

While our normal operation is paused, there are still plenty of ways to engage with MOG. Get hands-on with these fun, family-friendly art projects at home.

Resources can be found at: www.museumofglass.org/mog-craft-projects?mc_cid=c59e393a56&mc_eid=c1190ff9ac

LeMay – America’s Car Museum

You might not be able to visit your favorite hotrods, but there’s still activities to put a smile on the face of your young auto enthusiast:

Drawing Templates for Young Designers, so they can create their own dream ride.

Lesson Plans You Can Do in Your Kitchen, including: Crash-Test Cars, Biofuel Basics and Stylish Speed

And, Coloring Sheets for Young Car Lovers, including: 1908 Ford Model T, 1960 Chevrolet Corvette, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1966 Volkswagen Beetle

Additionally, you can join us on Facebook or Instagram for periodic contests, games, and curator presentations. Resources can be found at: www.americascarmuseum.org/learn/athome/

