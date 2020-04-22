Census 2020: Ready for some friendly competition?

Who’s ready for a little friendly competition? We want to step up our community response rate to the 2020 census, and we can only do that with your help!

The 2020 census is easier than ever to complete. It only takes a few minutes to submit your response online at my2020census.gov. Be prepared to complete the census in one sitting, as the system does not allow you to save your progress. See the questions the Census will ask.

It just takes a few minutes to bring great benefits to our community.

So far, Lakewood’s Census participation has been good…but we know we can do even better.

As of April 20, Lakewood’s total response rate is 51.2 percent, ranking us below Pierce County for overall response. Let’s change that!

Here’s a snapshot of where Lakewood stands:

50.7 percent of the country has responded to the census

56.2 percent of WA state has responded

55.6 percent of Pierce County has responded

51.2 percent of Lakewood has responded (124th out of 281 Washington cities)

If you haven’t completed your household’s form by mid-April, you’ll receive a final reminder postcard to respond online, by mail or by phone. After that, in May the Census Bureau will start contacting those who haven’t responded, and continue through July to be sure everyone is counted.

Once you’ve submitted your form, spread the word to friends and neighbors and encourage them to complete their response too.