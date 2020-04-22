17 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 22, updated map

April 22 we confirmed 17 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is now 1,236 cases. We are reporting the 4 new deaths below. Our total is now 40 deaths.

Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

Edgewood/Fife/Milton area man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Edgewood/Fife/Milton area man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

East Pierce County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Check out the improved map on our webpage. Now, you can see cases in your neighborhood (by census tract). You can still see cases and deaths by geographic area on the page, too.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.