Next COVID-19 Business Info Series Conference Call

Pierce County is open for business. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we’re here to help businesses access the resources and information they need. In partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, we invite you to join us for a free conference call to share the latest information. You can join by phone or through your computer.

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2020; 11:00 AM PDT

Presenters:

  • COL Skye Duncan, Joint Base Garrison Commander, JBLM
  • John Caulfield, City Manager, City of Lakewood
  • Sue Dreier, CEO, Pierce Transit
  • David Carlson, DO Chief Physician Officer, MultiCare

To join by phone:

US: +1 669 900 6833  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 929 205 6099  or +1 253 215 8782
ID: 843 841 095
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +16699006833,,843841095#  or +13462487799,,843841095# 
International numbers available: zoom.us/u/adjnUSsGnK

To join using your computer:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
zoom.us/j/843841095
Webinar ID: 843 841 095

