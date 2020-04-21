Next COVID-19 Business Info Series Conference Call

Pierce County is open for business. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we’re here to help businesses access the resources and information they need. In partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, we invite you to join us for a free conference call to share the latest information. You can join by phone or through your computer.
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2020; 11:00 AM PDT
Presenters:
- COL Skye Duncan, Joint Base Garrison Commander, JBLM
- John Caulfield, City Manager, City of Lakewood
- Sue Dreier, CEO, Pierce Transit
- David Carlson, DO Chief Physician Officer, MultiCare
To join by phone:
US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782
ID: 843 841 095
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +16699006833,,843841095# or +13462487799,,843841095#
International numbers available: zoom.us/u/adjnUSsGnK
To join using your computer:
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
zoom.us/j/843841095
Webinar ID: 843 841 095
