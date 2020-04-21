Next COVID-19 Business Info Series Conference Call

Pierce County is open for business. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we’re here to help businesses access the resources and information they need. In partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, we invite you to join us for a free conference call to share the latest information. You can join by phone or through your computer.

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2020; 11:00 AM PDT

Presenters:

COL Skye Duncan, Joint Base Garrison Commander, JBLM

Joint Base Garrison Commander, JBLM John Caulfield, City Manager, City of Lakewood

City Manager, City of Lakewood Sue Dreier, CEO, Pierce Transit

CEO, Pierce Transit David Carlson, DO Chief Physician Officer, MultiCare

To join by phone:

US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782

ID: 843 841 095

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +16699006833,,843841095# or +13462487799,,843841095#

International numbers available: zoom.us/u/adjnUSsGnK

To join using your computer:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

zoom.us/j/843841095

Webinar ID: 843 841 095