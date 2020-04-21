Kilmer challenger, Rebecca Parson, calls for criminal prosecution of fossil fuel companies

Submitted by Rebecca Parson.

TACOMA, WA – April 20, on the tenth anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe, Rebecca Parson, insurgent candidate in Washington’s 6th Congressional District, released a statement pledging to fight for a Green New Deal and hold fossil fuel companies and executives criminally accountable for environmental destruction.

The anniversary of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is a reminder that another disaster in off-shore drilling is becoming increasingly more likely, due to President Trump’s proposals to radically expand offshore drilling while at the same time dismantling what’s left of the regulations that are currently in place.

“The time for a Green New Deal is now, and unlike my opponent who accepts money from fossil fuel companies, I’ll fight tooth and nail to get it done. After 150 years of burning fossil fuels, humans have destroyed ecological habitats and caused atmospheric CO2 concentrations to reach levels never before seen in human history,” said Parson. “This is unacceptable. We need a Green New Deal to transition to 100% renewables by 2030, and we need to hold fossil fuel companies criminally accountable for destroying our planet, endangering the lives of every person on earth, and robbing a healthy and sustainable future from generations yet unborn.”

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Parson is the first LGBTQ+ person and the first woman ever to run for Congress in WA-06.

Parson has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, the organization that recruited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for office, as well as Our Revolution, the Democratic Socialists of America, the Washington State Democrats’ Progressive Caucus, and two sitting City Council members in WA-06.

