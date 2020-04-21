CPSD Staff Spotlight: Sharon Strickland

The CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features bus driver Sharon Strickland. She has been part of the district’s transportation team for 30 years.

Sharon began her time in the district as a paraeducator, helping students on the bus. Within a year, she went through bus driver training and was driving her own route every day.

“I love the kids,” she said. “I’ve always said I would write a book about the funny things they do on the bus.”

Her 30 years of experience make her an excellent resource for her fellow drivers. The transportation department often relies on her to help new drivers with any challenges they may face when starting fresh on the job.

“She is always willing to help new drivers, and she’s good at it,” said transportation director Paul Vigil.

Sharon is vigilant about keeping her bus clean and has put in extra work, coming in early every day to make sure her bus and the transportation office are as clean as can be since the statewide school closure began.