Beth Doglio Endorsed by League of Conservation Voters

On Thursday, the League of Conservation Voters announced the endorsement of State Rep. Beth Doglio for Congress in Washington’s 10th Congressional District. The endorsement underscores Doglio’s three decades of environmental leadership and activism, along with her vision for the future.

“I am honored to have earned the endorsement of the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund,” said Doglio. “We must act on the climate crisis now: for our people, for our planet, for the health of our communities, and for our future. The stakes are too high to settle for the status quo – we need environmental champions who will lead bold action in Congress.”

Doglio was the first Executive Director of the Washington Conservation Voters, developing 15 chapters, creating a robust voter education program, and helping spur state chapters across the country. She has spent the last 13 years at Climate Solutions, where she led the regional Power Past Coal campaign. As a state legislator, Doglio helped pass Washington’s landmark 100% Clean Energy legislation and sponsored one of the nation’s first clean buildings standards laws. Last week, Doglio signed the No Fossil Fuel Money pledge.

See what the League of Conservation Voters, elected officials, environmental leaders, and the media are saying about the endorsement:

League of Conservation Voters

“LCVAF is proud to endorse @BethDoglio to represent #WA10! Doglio has decades of experience advocating for environmental protections and passing ambitious climate solutions, there is no doubt that she is a champion Washington families can always depend on.”

Tiernan Sittenfeld, Action Fund Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, LCV

“The stakes for fighting the climate crisis have never been higher, and we’ve never needed leaders like Beth Doglio in Congress more. With decades of experience advocating for environmental protections and passing ambitious climate solutions, there is no doubt that Doglio is a champion Washington families can always depend on. We are thrilled to endorse her.”

Shannon Murphy, Chief Campaign Officer, Washington Conservation Voters

“Washington State is at the forefront of fighting the climate crisis, in no small part because of Representative Beth Doglio’s leadership. She has shown she can deliver, just last year helping ensure Washington had the strongest, most equitable 100% clean electricity law in the nation. With over 30 years of experience fighting for climate action, we are proud to continue to work with her in Congress to fight for our state and our communities’ health.”

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, Washington State Representative, 34th LD, and Chair of the House Environment & Energy Committee

“Beth is an outstanding environmental champion and the US House needs many more like her! The Washington House needs more like her too which is why I am sad to lose her as a partner, but I’m excited to see what she can do at the national level to move the needle on climate!”

Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Washington State Representative, 40th LD, and Vice Chair of the House Committee on Energy & Environment

“We need environmental champions in Congress who will fight for clean air and clean water for all of us. That is why I am all in for @BethDoglio, and you should be too.”

Rep. Alex Ramel, Washington State Representative, 40th LD, and Climate Activist

“Congratulations @BethDoglio. You’ve been a leader in implementing clean energy solutions and saying no to fossil fuel export plans for years. You’re a strategic thinker, one of the hardest working people I know, and a true climate champion. This endorsement was well earned.”

Brad Shannon, Independent Journalist and former Olympian Political Editor

If environmental issues hold sway in Washington’s 10th Congressional District race to replace retiring Rep. Denny Heck, then Democrat Beth Doglio of Olympia just picked up a huge endorsement — from League of Conservation Voters.

Ross Macfarlane, Director, Sierra Club National Board

“Congratulations, Beth! This endorsement was earned over decades of hard work on climate, clean energy, environmental justice, and public health. You will be a great champion for these issues in #WA10”

KC Golden, Senior Advisor, Climate Solutions

“We need this caliber of leadership in Congress! All in for @BethDoglio”

Vlad Gutman-Britten, Washington Director, Climate Solutions, and Climate, Energy, and Infrastructure Policy, Washington State Labor Council

“There’s one climate champion running for Congress in Washington’s 10th district and it’s @BethDoglio. Listen to the League of Conservation Voters – vote for Beth!”

Learn more at BethDoglio.com.