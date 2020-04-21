33 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 21

April 21 we confirmed 33 new cases in Pierce County. We reassigned 1 case and 1 death to another county. We are reporting the 3 new deaths below. Our total is now 1,219 cases and 36 deaths.

Southwest Pierce County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Gig Harbor area woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

Spanaway man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.