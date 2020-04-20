The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Urge Lawmakers and Financial Institutions to ensure Racial Equity in COVID-19 Planning

By Leave a Comment

As COVID-19 is shutting down schools, businesses and restaurants we need to ensure that everyone has a chance to recover and build, including the African American community and other vulnerable populations.

We call on our Washingtonians to:

Baha'i Faith
  • Insert equity into outreach efforts and funding decisions to ensure smaller organizations especially those in harder hit communities and inclusive of the African American community are part of that mix.
  • Ensure funding for career readiness programs, training and certifications for careers in demand such as construction, tech. and maritime.
  • Provide a quick streamlined process to receive low interest loans for small business owners.
  • Limit funding cuts towards cash assistance programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
  • Provide an economic stimulus package towards those missed in the CARES Act such as ITIN filers.
  • Increase support in housing counseling to ensure that homeowners and renters have the support to stay in their home.
  • Plan a new revenue structure that does not rely on sales tax and those who are low income.

Sign Tacoma Urban League’s Open Letter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *