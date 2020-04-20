Urge Lawmakers and Financial Institutions to ensure Racial Equity in COVID-19 Planning

As COVID-19 is shutting down schools, businesses and restaurants we need to ensure that everyone has a chance to recover and build, including the African American community and other vulnerable populations.
We call on our Washingtonians to:
- Insert equity into outreach efforts and funding decisions to ensure smaller organizations especially those in harder hit communities and inclusive of the African American community are part of that mix.
- Ensure funding for career readiness programs, training and certifications for careers in demand such as construction, tech. and maritime.
- Provide a quick streamlined process to receive low interest loans for small business owners.
- Limit funding cuts towards cash assistance programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
- Provide an economic stimulus package towards those missed in the CARES Act such as ITIN filers.
- Increase support in housing counseling to ensure that homeowners and renters have the support to stay in their home.
- Plan a new revenue structure that does not rely on sales tax and those who are low income.
