Urge Lawmakers and Financial Institutions to ensure Racial Equity in COVID-19 Planning

As COVID-19 is shutting down schools, businesses and restaurants we need to ensure that everyone has a chance to recover and build, including the African American community and other vulnerable populations.

We call on our Washingtonians to:

Insert equity into outreach efforts and funding decisions to ensure smaller organizations especially those in harder hit communities and inclusive of the African American community are part of that mix.

Ensure funding for career readiness programs, training and certifications for careers in demand such as construction, tech. and maritime.

Provide a quick streamlined process to receive low interest loans for small business owners.

Limit funding cuts towards cash assistance programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Provide an economic stimulus package towards those missed in the CARES Act such as ITIN filers.

Increase support in housing counseling to ensure that homeowners and renters have the support to stay in their home.

Plan a new revenue structure that does not rely on sales tax and those who are low income.

Sign Tacoma Urban League’s Open Letter.