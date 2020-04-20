Storytime with West Pierce Now Available

Storytime with West Pierce started in March 2020, shortly after Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home Stay Healthy” order went into place. This is a way for West Pierce Fire & Rescue to stay connected to the community, as all scheduled in-person engagement had been suspended.

The premise is simple: our folks chose a children’s book to read on camera for viewers. It has been a hit on social media amongst firefighters and children alike! If you haven’t seen the Storytime with West Pierce series yet, visit our website to see what the buzz is about.

