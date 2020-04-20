Lakewood Public Hearing Notice: CDBG and HOME Programs

The city of Lakewood is developing its 5-Year (FY 2020-24) Consolidated Plan, FY 2020 Annual Action Plan (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021) and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing as required by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The plans describe the community and economic development, housing and public services needs and strategies the city proposes to undertake with CDBG and HOME funds to benefit low and moderate income individuals.

The 5-YR and FY 2020 Annual Action Plans describe the activities for which CDBG and HOME funds are proposed to be used for meeting these needs. The documents are available here:

Draft 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan

Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice

Citizens and agencies that want to provide testimony on community and economic development, housing and public services needs in the city as it relates to the development of these plans can submit written comments between April 18 and May 18, or as part of a public hearing May 18, 2020.

The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. as part of the Lakewood City Council regular meeting.

If Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is lifted and public gatherings are again allowed by May 18, the council meeting will be held at its regular location in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood.

However if restrictions around gatherings are still in place at that time, the City Council will continue to conduct its meetings virtually.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom:

Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.

Public testimony for virtual City Council meetings should be sent via email to City Clerk Briana Schumacher at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting.

To submit written comments during the April 18-May 18, 2020 open comment period, either email them to jgumm@cityoflakewood.us or mail them to:

City of Lakewood, Community Development Department Attn: Jeff Gumm, Program Manager, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. May 18, 2020.

For additional information, contact the Jeff Gumm, Program Manager, City of Lakewood Community Development Department, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or by calling 253-589-2489.