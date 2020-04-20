Lakewood parks to re-open on limited use basis

Parks within the city of Lakewood will reopen to the public Tuesday, April 21 on a limited basis.

Park trails and open space areas in all of Lakewood’s 14 parks, as well as the dog park at Fort Steilacoom Park, will now be open from 7 a.m. to sunset.

Restrooms, playgrounds, picnic shelters, sport courts, sport fields and skate parks will remain closed. Group gatherings are not allowed.

Parking lots at Harry Todd Park, American Lake Park, Wards Lake Park and Springbrook Park will also remain closed to vehicles, however walk in access is allowed.

The front gate and parking lots at Fort Steilacoom Park will be open to allow cars to park in an effort to limit the impact on the surrounding neighborhoods. Please be aware of social distancing when parking in these areas.

The American Lake boat launch will open each day. Daily launch fees apply or you can use your annual pass, however, please note, no annual passes will be sold until further notice. (View the state Department of Fish and Wildlife website for most up to date information on regulations around fishing in light of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.)

If you choose to visit a city park, please adhere to the following health guidance tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

DO

Visit parks that are close to your home (if you have to drive, it’s too far).

Prepare before you visit: Go to the bathroom before you leave your house. “Pack in and pack out” your garbage. Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to use as restrooms are closed and soap and water is not available.

Practice social distancing and take other steps to prevent COVID-19: Stay at least six feet from others at all times. Do not go into a crowded area. Bring/wear a mask to cover your nose and mouth if social distancing is not achievable. Avoid gathering with others outside of your household. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after visiting a park or public area, going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.



DON’T

Visit parks if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19.

Visit crowded parks: If you can’t safely stay 6 feet away from others, don’t get out of your car.

Use playgrounds, sport courts or picnic shelters – they are closed: They are often crowded and could easily exceed recommended guidance for gatherings. The virus can spread when young children touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their hands to their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Participate in organized or informal group activities or sports.