CPSD to create virtual tours of Mann and Woodbrook middle schools

Clover Park School District’s newest school, Dr. Claudia Thomas Middle School, will open in fall 2020 serving students from Mann and Woodbrook middle schools.

Mann and Woodbrook middle schools were due to close at the end of this school year, and opportunities were scheduled in May for alumni to walk the halls of their former schools before their final closures.

However, Governor Inslee has closed all school facilities to on-site instruction for the remainder of the school year to help slow the spread of Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, and a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is in place which includes social distancing measures.

This means both middle schools are now permanently closed and the tours of Mann and Woodbrook middle schools originally scheduled for May have been cancelled. Instead, the district is creating virtual tours to honor the rich histories of both schools to be shared online this spring.

Crews will begin demolition of the Mann Middle School building at the end of April instead of this summer. Dr. Claudia Thomas Middle School will open on the former Mann Middle School site in fall 2020.