25 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported on April 20

Today we confirmed 25 new cases in Pierce County and reassigned 1 case to another county. Our total is now 1,188 cases.

We are reporting the 5 new deaths below. Our total is now 34 deaths.

Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma woman in her 80s. We don’t yet know if she had underlying health conditions.

Tacoma man in his 70s. We don’t yet know if he had underlying health conditions.

Puyallup woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

Bonney Lake man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Learn more on our webpage.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.