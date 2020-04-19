Three Pierce County transfer stations to accept yard waste during limited hours starting April 21

Three Pierce County transfer stations will accept yard waste during limited morning hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Tuesday, April 21. Garbage will not be accepted during the yard waste collection times.

Yard waste collection is limited to Tuesdays and Wednesdays only. The limitations are in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and protect the health of transfer station employees and customers.

Tuesday and Wednesday Tuesday and Wednesday Transfer Station Yard Waste Accepted Garbage Accepted Hidden Valley17925 Meridian E., Puyallup 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Purdy14515 54th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Prairie Ridge11710 Prairie Ridge Dr. E., Bonney Lake 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

All transfer stations temporarily stopped accepting yard waste on March 28. View a full list of transfer station hours at www.piercecountywa.gov/recycle.

Customers should limit all trips to the transfer station.

“There has been a significant increase in traffic to the transfer stations since the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order was put in place,” said Ryan Dicks, Planning and Public Works sustainable resources administrator. “People are understandably using the time to be productive and clean up at home, but non-essential trips put significant stress on transfer station operations.”

Curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection continues. Customers can contact their curbside service provider to add or change yard waste service. A list of providers is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/recycle.

Yard debris can be managed at home by leaving grass clippings on the lawn as mulch and setting up a compost pile. Pierce County’s Environmental Education Program is offering free online composting classes. Information about composting at home can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/compost.