CPSD board of directors adjusts April meeting schedule

LAKEWOOD, WASH—The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors has canceled its April 20 regular meeting/workshop. The board has scheduled a special meeting/workshop for Monday, April 27, at 6 p.m. to be held online using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Topics for discussion for the April 27 special meeting/workshop include graduation, graduation requirements and budget.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.