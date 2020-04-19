City of Lakewood accepting bids for pair of road contracts

The City of Lakewood is accepting sealed bids for the 2020 Chip Seal Program and the 2020 Roadway Patching Project. Bids for both contracts will be accepted until May 5 at 2 p.m.
Comments
Jean Reddish says
Let us hope the potholes on Nyanza Rd SW get filled, please and thank you.