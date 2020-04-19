The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood accepting bids for pair of road contracts

The City of Lakewood is accepting sealed bids for the 2020 Chip Seal Program and the 2020 Roadway Patching Project. Bids for both contracts will be accepted until May 5 at 2 p.m.

