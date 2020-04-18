Seeing Our Community in Crisis

Submitted by Sound Outreach.

Sound Outreach proudly focuses on creating financial security for families through an integrated model of coaching and counseling. The economic landscape changes daily. Rampant misinformation, fear of the unknown, and financial uncertainty is plaguing our community. Our work has never been more important.

Every day we are working to uncover and share accurate information, provide emotional support, and foster a sense of hope so that people can gain a measure of control over their financial lives. We are using every avenue open to us.

Watch our COVID-19 response explained on TVTacoma’s CityLine.

We’re also producing videos to both explain critical issues for families hit hardest by this financial pandemic as well as introduce staff in a new way to the community.

Our first video focused on how to sign up for unemployment. Watch Here.

The second, a breakdown of who will receive stimulus checks and how to get them. Watch Here.

And the newest one, offer five priorities to consider when the stimulus check arrives. Watch Here. We encourage you to view and share our videos on our website in the Video Vault.