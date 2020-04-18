Peak season fares for Pierce County Ferry start May 1

The base fare for vehicles up to 22 feet in length will increase from the non-peak season rate of $18.35 to $23.85. Fares for those with a Senior ID or Disability Permit driving a vehicle up to 22 feet will increase from $15.25 to $19.80.

Value Pass, vehicle passenger and walk-on fares are the same year-round.

Use of non-peak season tickets is not allowed once peak season begins. Riders may request refunds on unused tickets through May 10 by visiting www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry and selecting “Buy Tickets.”

Peak season ends Sept. 30.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry to see a full list of fares.