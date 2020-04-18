KBTC’s Northwest Now: How one local company is keeping up with PPE demand, and local author shares what the 1918 pandemic can teach us

As we wait for early May to see if the coronavirus infection curve is actually flattening, medical supply companies are still scrambling to get sorely needed supplies to hospitals throughout the country.

In this edition of Northwest Now, host Tom Layson speaks with the CEO of one local group that makes some of those supplies. Find out how his company is keeping up with demand.

Plus, we’ll talk to a local educator who wrote a book about the last pandemic the world experienced back in 1918. Find out how we should learn from that outbreak from over a century ago.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.