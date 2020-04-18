How is COVID-19 Impacting Millennials and Gen Z?

Join us on April 20th at 5 p.m. for the second in a series of live online community forums about the impacts of COVID-19 in Tacoma and Pierce County. The April 20th conversation will be hosted by Antonio McLemore and a panel of Millennials and members of Gen Z – both age groups that are experiencing this outbreak from different perspectives.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Mark your calendar and join us on our Zoom channel.

The conversation will be recorded and made available on the MDC website at www.mdc-hope.org for those who cannot attend the live sessions. We hope you will join us!