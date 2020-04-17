Register: Virtual Town Hall State of Black Tacoma

Tacoma Urban League is hosting a Virtual Town Hall on the State of Black Tacoma, and how COVID-19 is affecting the Black community.

The NAACP recently reminded the nation, deep-seated racial inequities embedded in everything from healthcare to the economy are compounding the effects of the coronavirus pandemic for Black, Brown, Asian, and Indigenous communities.

State of Black Tacoma will be live via Zoom, login details will be sent on May 4th via email to all registered attendees. Please register for this important event which will be held on Thursday, May 7th, at 11:00 AM.

This year’s speakers will include:

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards

Criminal Justice: Tacoma Deputy Mayor Keith Blocker

Voting/Census: Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson

Education: Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno

Environment: Pierce Conservation District – Ryan Mello

Employment: WorkForce Central – Deborah Howell

Housing: City of Tacoma – Jacques Colon

Healthcare: MultiCare Health System – Jamilia Sherls-Jones