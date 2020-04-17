Register: Virtual Town Hall State of Black Tacoma

Tacoma Urban League is hosting a Virtual Town Hall on the State of Black Tacoma, and how COVID-19 is affecting the Black community.
The NAACP recently reminded the nation, deep-seated racial inequities embedded in everything from healthcare to the economy are compounding the effects of the coronavirus pandemic for Black, Brown, Asian, and Indigenous communities.
State of Black Tacoma will be live via Zoom, login details will be sent on May 4th via email to all registered attendees. Please register for this important event which will be held on Thursday, May 7th, at 11:00 AM.
This year’s speakers will include:
- Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards
- Criminal Justice: Tacoma Deputy Mayor Keith Blocker
- Voting/Census: Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson
- Education: Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Carla Santorno
- Environment: Pierce Conservation District – Ryan Mello
- Employment: WorkForce Central – Deborah Howell
- Housing: City of Tacoma – Jacques Colon
- Healthcare: MultiCare Health System – Jamilia Sherls-Jones
