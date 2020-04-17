Pandemic Heroes Around the World and in Our Own Backyard

Who would have guessed just a few months ago the face of beauty today might wear a mask?

In the middle of a world of pandemic proportions, heroes are stepping forward:

In Poland, they are keeping hard-pressed medics supplied with coffee and lunch.

In New York, they are packing food for people who can no longer afford to buy it.

In Australia, a bookstore is delivering by bike to isolated people.

Here in Tacoma and Pierce County, St. Vinnies has their list of heroes and they are generally wearing a mask and doing good for our neighbors.

If only you could see how much you donations mattered to the single mom who received a Walmart gift card today to buy more diapers!

The face of heroes in today’s world are all wearing masks and staying home.

Your support of St. Vinnie’s continues to meet the basic needs of our most vulnerable neighbors in Pierce County. Thank you.

Your donations brought comfort to an elderly gentleman and his sweet old dog. It mattered to the couple that needed a gas card. These are just a few of the little heart-felt miracles that St. Vinnies performs every single day.

Even as St. Vinnies maintains proper social distancing when distributing essentials in St. Vinnie’s parking lot, their clients’ gratitude overwhelms the physical distances they must keep.

St. Vincent’s is operating on a shoestring budget since they closed their retail store as part of our state’s social distancing response to stop the spread of Covid-19. Yet, thanks to your support, they are still distributing gift cards for basic, essential needs such as gas, groceries, and medical prescriptions. You’re even helping them provide emergency funding and motel vouchers, too. The people you are helping need it more now than ever before.

St. Vinnies deeply appreciates all our community’s Superheroes. So many nonprofit organizations are partnering to get food, shelter, health care referrals, and critical guidance out to those in our community who need it most. We honor their leaders, as well as the elected officials, healthcare professionals, bank lenders, unemployment specialists, grocery and other essential needs associates working to look after all of us. They also honor their volunteers (those wonderful Vincentians) and staff who tirelessly operate the phone lines and lend a soothing, calming voice and resources to people in desperate situations.

You may mail your donations to SVdP; 4009 South 56th, Tacoma, WA 98409. Tax ID#: 91-0580490.

St. Vinnies wants to remain here for the families who need support the most – and for you. If you need assistance or know someone else who does, please call their SVdP Help Line at 253-426-1710 or contact them at assistance.

If you would like to continue to support the people who need it most, St. Vinnies will gladly put your contributions to good use. You can donate online ($25 to $1000 or more) – svdptacoma.org

Stay safe, Pierce County. We want everyone to make it through this emergency.