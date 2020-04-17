Franke Tobey Jones Hosts Springtime Parade Including Daffodil Princesses

Submitted by Christine Hall.

In this time of social distancing and no visitors allowed, Franke Tobey Jones has announced that they will be hosting a Springtime Parade throughout the FTJ campus tomorrow, Friday, April 17th at 1:30 p.m. They are inviting all Franke Tobey Jones resident family members and residents to join in on this fun parade! Resident family members can drive through campus on the parade route, and residents will be on their balconies or sitting outside along the parade route so everyone can see each other…but keeping the correct social distance. Family members have been encouraged to decorate their cars, make signs, honk their horns and wave…but they must stay in their cars.

Franke Tobey Jones Campus in North Tacoma

There will also be 12 Daffodil Princesses joining in on the Parade. Because of the COVID restrictions, they have not been able to participate in any parades this year. “This is a great opportunity to get our Daffodil Princesses out into the community and to do something really fun and special for the FTJ residents and family members,” comments Madison Newberry, former Daffodil Princess. “They are really looking forward to participating!”

“Family members have not been able to see their loved ones for four weeks now except through FaceTime, Skype, Zoom and other meet-up platforms,” says Michelle Olafson, Franke Tobey Jones Director of Admissions and Resident Relations. “This will be such a wonderful opportunity for both our residents and family members to see, in person, their loved ones. Both our residents and family members are so excited!”