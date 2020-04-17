Beale, Schromen-Wawrin endorse Parson for U.S. House seat

Submitted by Rebecca Parson’s Campaign.

TACOMA, WA — Tacoma City Councilmember Chris Beale and Port Angeles City Councilmember Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin announced their endorsements of Rebecca Parson for U.S. House in WA-06. Parson is the progressive Democrat running for Congress in WA-06 (Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Kitsap County, and the Olympic Peninsula) against Derek Kilmer, the 11th most conservative Democrat in the House, as ranked by the nonprofit, GovTrack.

Parson has spent her career fighting for progressive values: as a tenants’ rights organizer, a commissioner on the Tacoma Commission on Disabilities, and a court-appointed special advocate for kids in foster care. Her platform includes Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, national rent control, and free public college.

Signifying momentum for Parson’s campaign, Schromen-Wawrin and Beale’s endorsements come on the heels of impressive Q1 2020 fundraising numbers released by Parson at the beginning of April. Parson has also seen over 30% growth in her social media following in recent months, an indication that her progressive message is resonating with voters in the district who may be tiring of status quo representation and looking for new leadership.

Statement from Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin on his endorsement of Rebecca Parson for U.S. House:

“I endorse Rebecca Parson because she will fight for policies that will provide meaningful economic and health security for everyone in Western Washington, like making sure everyone has affordable and accessible health care and housing, and investing in healthy forests. These policies mean dignified jobs for rural working families, and financial security for our elders.”

Statement from Chris Beale on his endorsement of Rebecca Parson for U.S. House:

“I’m endorsing Rebecca Parson for Congress, because as a Tacoma City Councilmember, I’ve seen just how much our community needs universal housing, rent control, healthcare, and environmental justice. I also appreciate that Rebecca will focus on closing the income inequality gap and support our hard working families with jobs and better wages.

I also value that she’s the only Democrat in the race who doesn’t take corporate PAC or lobbyist money, and that she has a strong pro-union platform. I’ve worked with Rebecca in her position as a commissioner on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities, and I know that when she’s in Congress, she’ll stay true to her values and keep her campaign promises.”

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Parson is the first LGBTQ+ person and the first woman ever to run for Congress in WA-06.

Parson has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, the organization that recruited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for office, as well as Our Revolution, the Democratoc Socialists of America, and the Washington State Democrats Progressive Caucus.

Learn more about Parson’s campaign at: rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA