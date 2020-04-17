Annie Wright Offers Virtual Preview Events

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Embodying Annie Wright Schools’ pioneering spirit, the community has transitioned to virtual preview events for families exploring enrollment for fall 2020. Participants will connect with Annie Wright Schools remotely to hear from school leaders and learn about the schools’ robust academic, arts and athletic programs for boys and girls.

Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool (age 3+) through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School, delivering IB programs in every division.

Annie Wright Schools are offering Previews for each division: Lower School, Middle School and Upper School. To view dates and register, visit www.aw.org/preview.