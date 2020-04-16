Yakima Avenue closes at Division Avenue for utility work

Crews are installing signals and lighting and abandoning old utilities on Division Avenue, which will close Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue. The contractor may start to install underground electrical vaults as the first step of track installation on Division Avenue this week. Crews continue to install track and curb, gutter and sidewalks on N. 1st Street.

Near Tacoma General Hospital, crews are installing underground utilities on MLK Jr. Way south of S. 3rd St in front of the Baker Center driveway, closing this driveway. Please take S. L Street to access the Baker Center. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department.

In Hilltop, the contractor will complete the track installation process on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to Earnest Brazill Street. Vault installation may continue north on MLK Jr. Way to S. 9th St. In addition, crews will start installing a sewer line at S. 10th St. and MLK Jr. Way, starting as soon as April 17.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 10th Street, Earnest Brazill St., S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, S. 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of April 13

Where

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 10th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 14th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 13th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Earnest Brazill St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.