Puget Sound Energy Foundation donates $200K to WA Food Fund

Submitted by Puget Sound Energy Foundation.

Corporate foundations, nonprofits and individuals are generously responding to the need for food assistance in the state in light of COVID-19, with more than $808,000 donated just in the week since Gov. Jay Inslee launched the WA Food Fund.

Contributions to the food relief fund include: $200,000 from the Puget Sound Energy Foundation; $50,000 from Emerald Communities, which operates two retirement communities in the state; $25,000 from the Alaska Airlines Foundation; and $533,000 from more than 3,000 individual donors.

“We all know someone who has recently lost a job or gotten sick, and that’s why we had to step up and help some of the hundreds of thousands of neighbors in need because it’s the right thing to do,” said Andy Wappler, Executive Director of the Puget Sound Energy Foundation. “Once we learned of the fund’s creation, we were eager to help ease some of the anxiety so many families are going through.”

State officials estimate 1.6 million people in Washington will need food assistance – double the normal amount.

“The need in the state is so enormous right now, and giving to the fund is an extension of our mission to serve people,” said Lisa Hardy, CEO of Emerald Communities. “Having food in the cupboard and meals on the table is something all children and adults deserve.”

Donations to the WA Food Fund will be directed to three organizations which stock food pantries across the state: Food Lifeline; Northwest Harvest; and Second Harvest.

“This is a human crisis on many fronts. The Alaska Airlines Foundation has existed for two decades to address local community need and advance opportunity,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, Vice President of External Relations and Chair of the Board for the Alaska Airlines Foundation.“Right now, ensuring that all our neighbors can feed their families is one of the most important things we can do. Thanks to Governor Inslee, Philanthropy Northwest, and others for your leadership in launching the WA Food Fund.”

Fund advocates say many more donations – large and small – will be needed in the coming weeks. Unemployment in the state surged last week to nearly half a million people, schools are closed through the end of the school year – which normally provide meals to students, and some food pantries have closed their doors or may soon exhaust their supplies.

“These generous contributions demonstrate what we mean in Washington when we talk about being a good neighbor,” said Kiran Ahuja, CEO of Philanthropy Northwest, a network of philanthropic organizations that is managing the WA Food Fund. “We hope their leadership inspires more of our corporate neighbors to join and help make sure that no family in Washington goes hungry.”

To contribute to the WA Food Fund, visitwww.wafoodfund.org.