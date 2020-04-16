Clover Park HS senior earns $64,000 scholarship

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park High School senior Gavin McDonald enjoys computer programming so much his projects for art class are covered in 1s and 0s.

“I’ve always been really good with technology,” he said. “I really got an interest for programming in middle school and took all of the coding classes I could at Clover Park.”

McDonald recently learned he earned a $64,000 merit scholarship to attend St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He plans to continue developing his interest in coding and technology by majoring in computer science.

The scholarship should pay for nearly all of McDonald’s tuition for a four-year degree.

“My mom said she could see the shock on my face as I read the letter about the scholarship,” he said. “Being able to get through college with little to no debt is such a great opportunity for my future.”

St. Mary’s College is a public honors college in St. Mary’s City, Md. McDonald said earning the scholarship made his decision to attend an easy one. He hopes to pursue a career in cyber security after he earns his bachelor’s degree.

At Clover Park HS, McDonald is the group commander for the school’s Air Force JROTC program, which makes him the highest ranking cadet in the program. In this role, he gathers data, submits reports to the program’s instructors and ensures things run smoothly.

He is also a four-year member of the school’s varsity golf team and enjoys volunteering in the community by participating in adopt-a-street road cleanup.

