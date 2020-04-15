Got Cabin Fever?

Gather your fellow house mates and hop in your car for a leisurely drive and takeout dinner during Lakewood’s first Quarantine Cruise!

Make sure to practice social distancing by cruising with your household members only and stay inside your vehicles.

No specific route to drive. Just an out-of-home experience to connect with your friends and neighbors from a safe distance.

Honk and wave at friends and fellow quarantiners in their cool cars! Please be courteous, and enjoy your tunes loud enough for the occupants inside – not out – of your vehicle.

Win a $100 Debit MasterCard compliments of: Omni Financial

“Like” the Lakewood Chamber’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber.

All of your housemates will enjoy a cruise around Lakewood!

Visit any of the following restaurants listed below on Quarantine Cruise Night, order a to-go or curbside pick-up meal, post a picture of your receipt on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

Best Burgers of Lakewood

Black Bear Diner

Carr’s Restaurant & Catering

Casa Mia of Lakewood

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Go Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

We’ll select a random winner on April 20th. Winner will be notified on our Facebook Page!