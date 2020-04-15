Pierce Transit Providing Rides for Essential Workers

Pierce Transit, like other transit agencies across the region and nation, has significantly reduced its bus service as a result of Coronavirus-related Impacts. The agency is currently operating on a level of service that would typically run on Sundays, with some modifications.
In an effort to assist transit-dependent, essential workers who can no longer take the bus to their jobs because of reduced service, the agency is offering a special service to help these individuals get to work and assist with this national emergency.
To arrange a ride, essential workers should call 253.581.8000, select option 2, and a Pierce Transit Customer Service Representative will work with them to arrange a ride.
- A rider must be an essential worker going to an essential job.
- Trips must be scheduled in advance, no later than 5 p.m. the day before the desired ride.
- Service is available Monday through Friday:
- During morning and evening times that were previously served with bus service before recent Coronavirus-related service reductions; and
- In most areas where routes were temporarily cancelled altogether due to the Coronavirus event.
When calling, customers should have the following information ready:
- Why they are considered an essential worker;
- Pierce Transit route number(s) they typically take;
- What time they typically travel on the bus to and/or from work; and
- Desired pickup and drop off locations.
A Customer Service Representative will work with callers to ensure they are eligible and schedule their ride.
