Pierce County School Retirees’ Association Future Educator’s Scholarship Deadline is April 18

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA, Corresponding Secretary.

Four $1500 scholarships will be awarded to future educators from Pierce County in 2020 for the upcoming academic year.

Applicants must currently be in college completing the Sophomore year.

Applicants must be eligible to attend a four-year college or university as a full-time student with Junior standing in the Fall of 2020.

Career goal of applicant must be teaching or in an education specialty such as school counseling, school psychology, occupational

therapist, physical therapist.

The PCSRA Scholarship Application may be found at www.theWashBoard.org.

Application Postmark Deadline is April 18, 2020.Details and contact information are available online.