Help guide the future of the Pierce County Library System. Apply to be a member of the Library’s Board of Trustees

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Looking for an opportunity to give back to the Pierce County community and help lead valued services for 614,000 children and adults? Apply to be a Board of Trustee with the Pierce County Library System.

“If you are an engaged leader, seeking a community-focused way to give back and be a significant part of your community, you are an ideal candidate for the Library’s Board of Trustees.” said Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The successful applicant will help shape and guide library service throughout unincorporated Pierce County and 15 cities and towns annexed to the Library System.”

The Board of Trustees oversee the Library System’s commitment to thoughtfully invest the public’s funds in highly valued library services?services the public selected as their top priorities.

Trustees’ responsibilities include:

Advocating for library services.

Setting goals and charting courses.

Approving budgets.

Adopting policies.

Planning for future directions.

Trustees must live in the Library’s service area. Trustees are non-paid positions and are appointed to a five-year term, with an opportunity to serve up to two consecutive terms.

Pierce County Library is the fourth largest library in Washington state, in terms of population served. From building early literacy skills for children and helping people find and get jobs to supporting STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) and helping grow the love of reading for people of all ages, the Library’s services constantly transform to best support growing and changing communities. With the public’s investment in the Library System, the Library is committed to deliver value to every community member.

The Library’s Strategic Framework, a multi-year plan directs the Library’s work, which the Board of Trustees guides in its administration for the overall direction and fiscal management of the Library System. Input from thousands of residents shaped the Strategic Framework, which is comprised of three focus areas: learning, enjoyment and community. Through the framework, the Library supports residents’ growth and curiosity, offers excellent reading choices, and connects and strengthens growing and changing communities.

Interested individuals may apply at trustee.pcls.us or at a Pierce County Library. Applications must be received by Friday, May 15, 2020, online or to the Pierce County Library System, Attn.: Executive Director’s Office, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446.