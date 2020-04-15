Be A Hero, Feed A Hero With 3 Meals for $25 From Local Restaurants

TACOMA – Hero Meals was created to feed the front line heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and support local Downtown Tacoma restaurants whose normal operations have been affected by statewide shelter-in-place orders.

Hero Meals was born from a conversation between the University of Washington Tacoma and the Downtown Tacoma Partnership. “Everything about the Hero Meals program speaks to the South Sound as a community that cares. We came to the Downtown Tacoma Partnership with an idea borne of a desire to boost our restaurant tenants’ business while at the same time helping those that are on the front lines of pandemic response. The creative minds at Downtown Tacoma Partnership developed and launched the program in three days, and the results are simply overwhelming” said University of Washington Tacoma Chancellor Mark Pagano.

The Downtown Tacoma Partnership worked quickly to find participating restaurants and is currently working with Happy Belly, Indochine, Pita Pit, Stink Cheese & Meat, The Koi Japanese Cuisine & Sake Bar, The Swiss Restaurant & Pub, Wooden City and Zeek’s Pizza.

One of the goals of Hero Meals is to support local Downtown Tacoma restaurants. When asked about the impact Hero Meals has on local businesses, Louis Terdan owner of Pita Pit Tacoma said, “It gives our entire team a sense of purpose and pride with the orders we are fulfilling. The additional revenue helps us to stay afloat during these very difficult times and affords more hours that employees can work.”

After a successful pilot week last week, the Downtown Tacoma Partnership delivered 174 meals to Tacoma General Hospital and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital with a few hundred more meals lined up as of Friday as well. Our participating businesses care deeply about serving the front line heroes in this Pandemic. “It is important to show support to all the front line workers because we are all in this together, every single person. They are carrying some of the heaviest burdens in the fight against COVID-19 because they are exposed to the virus on a more regular basis than the average citizen” says Carol Anne McQuade of The Swiss Restaurant & Pub.Hero Meals aims to donate 100 meals 3 days a week and you can help. For a donation of $25 you can give 3 meals to our local heroes on the front lines of this pandemic. All donations will be used to purchase meals from Downtown Tacoma restaurants. Visit downtowntacomapartnership.com to learn more and make your donation today.