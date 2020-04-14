The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Weekly Lakewood United Meetings Canceled Through Early June

By Leave a Comment

NOTICE: Lakewood United Board has voted to suspend Lakewood United Thursday meetings and Board Meetings until at least early June 2020, and then to reevaluate the risk of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Lakewood United is on Facebook and on the internet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *