TCC's Fully Online Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Health Information Management Earns Accreditation

TACOMA, Wash. –The Health Information Management Bachelor of Applied Science degree program (HIM BAS) offered by Tacoma Community College has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM).

“This is an exciting milestone,” said Corinne Jarvis, M.Ed., RHIA, CHDA, manager of TCC’s HIM program. “Not only does accreditation assure our program’s quality, it means our graduates qualify to take the Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) exam.”

TCC offers the only fully online HIM BAS program in Washington State. A longtime leader in offering HIM associate degree and certificate-level programs, TCC launched its online BAS program in fall 2016. In spring 2020, the program will have graduated 26 students since 2018.

“The online format is ideal for people seeking to further their education while juggling work and family responsibilities,” said Jarvis. “It’s an affordable, convenient option for professionals seeking to advance in their field.”

Typically, students complete the online BAS program in two years. While many students transition directly from an associate’s degree to the BAS, Jarvis said the program is open to those who are new to health care, as long as they have 90 college credits.

BAS coursework encompasses clinical knowledge, management and finance skills, data analysis, information technology, health law and legal compliance.

“Our curriculum is high quality and relevant,” said Jarvis. “The health care field changes constantly and we keep up to date with those changes. Our students graduate prepared for a real-world career.”

Interested students should apply for admission into the program soon, as spots for the fall 2020 cohort are beginning to fill.

For more information, including a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit: www.tacomacc.edu/academics-programs/programs/healthinformationmanagement/.